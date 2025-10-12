Former WWE star admits he doesn't like Jon Moxley and Death Riders

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 12, 2025 01:08 GMT
The Death Riders are one of AEW
The Death Riders are one of AEW's top factions [photo: Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Collision]

A popular former WWE Superstar has just made a bold declaration regarding Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. This comes after he has spoken up about not being a fan of the group.

Since coming together, the faction has made an enemy out of almost everyone they have crossed paths with in the ring. This has led to them being in an almost never-ending number of feuds over the past year. They have been able to hold their own, especially with the return of PAC and the addition of Daniel Garcia to their ranks.

Two factions that have taken the fight to the Death Riders are The Conglomeration and Paragon. With Adam Cole being out of action, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong have had to go about things on their own. O'Reilly has been bringing Strong along with him as he has reunited with his friends in The Conglomeration.

Tonight, they were backstage on Collision as they wished to address all their enemies. The Messiah of the Backbreaker called out Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. He was hesitant to team up with The Conglomeration, but was willing to do this just to get a piece of Mox and his group.

Interestingly, Roderick Strong's wife, Marina Shafir, is a member of the group. The two even had an encounter during Strong's match against Jon Moxley a few weeks ago.

"MOXLEY! And the Death Riders. I don't like you, and I don't think you're as tough as you think you are. I'm not in this (The Conglomeration), but I'll do everything, especially if I get to beat your a**es. So let me know. [0:45-1:02]

It is unclear where this will go, as Jon Moxley is preoccupied with Darby Allin at the moment. The two are set to face off in an "I Quit" match next Saturday at WrestleDream.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
