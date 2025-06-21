Former WWE star admits shocking firing was a mistake 

A major former WWE Superstar recently spoke about a recent big move that they now seem to regret. This was when they fired a member of their faction.

Athena is the Minion Overlord in ROH, and she has a faction consisting of her followers by her side. She previously had the likes of Billie Starkz, Lexy Nair, and even Diamante by her side for a brief moment. Back in December, she fired Nair from the group after she was unsatisfied with her performance, and she almost lost her title.

On X/Twitter, ROH posted a throwback to 2023 when both Starkz and Lexy were undergoing training as Athena's minions. The Forever Champion replied to this and stated that she felt that it was perhaps a mistake to fire Lexy Nair from the group. She was her favorite minion, up until she made some crucial mistakes. Despite their differences, Billie Starkz is the only one left.

"Maybe I made a mistake in firing @LexyNair from MIT...." Athena wrote.

Former WWE Superstar hopes to be at AEW All In: Texas

A few days ago, while speaking with Rick Ucchino for The Takedown on SI, the former WWE Superstar addressed AEW All In: Texas, coming up in a few weeks. She mentioned how she has yet to find out whether she'll be booked for the show in her home state.

With Supercard of Honor being on the same week, she'll still be around to defend her title, but she hopes that she'll also be in the Globe Life Field arena for All In. She mentioned that she'd be bummed out if she wasn't on the show, but she was optimistic as there was still time.

"I don't know if that's in my stars," Athena said. "If not, I have a Ring of Honor pay-per-view that I will probably be defending my championship on. You know, I would probably be super bummed out if I wasn't on All In, but honestly, there's still time."

Athena is one of the individuals who has been on a great run since leaving WWE. She is now the longest-reigning ROH Women's Champion in company history, and continues to tack on several accolades to her career.

