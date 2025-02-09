  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Deonna Purrazzo
  • Former WWE star airs frustration once again; teases adding a new member to AEW faction

Former WWE star airs frustration once again; teases adding a new member to AEW faction

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 09, 2025 05:53 GMT
WWE AEW
Former WWE star airs frustration (Image Source- star's X and AllEliteWrestling.com)

A former WWE Superstar expressed her frustration regarding her current position in AEW. The star also teased adding a new member to her faction.

The former WWE NXT star, Deonna Purrazzo made her AEW debut in January 2024 and was immediately inserted into a Women's World title feud with Toni Storm. However, after losing her first title match at Revolution 2024, Deonna has yet to be in a major storyline or the title picture for months now.

Deonna recently expressed frustration regarding her booking in AEW as well. Meanwhile, the former NXT star has yet again aired frustration regarding her position in the company right now. In an exclusive backstage promo after Collision last Saturday, Deonna stated that she and her partner, Taya Valkyrie were treated like they don't matter:

also-read-trending Trending
"The whole world treated The Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie like we didn't matter. And that's exactly why we made a deal that we would look out for each other. We would treat each other like family because when you mess with family, when you mess with The Vendetta, it comes at a cost. But yeah, no one here in AEW has paid the price yet and I'm sick of it."

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Taya Valkyrie interrupted Purrazzo and asked where she had been. The Virtuosa responded saying she has been thinking and teased adding a new member to The Vendetta.

"I've needed time to think, okay? Clearly, something here is not working. There is a piece to this puzzle that's missing and over the last week I think I've figured it out. So, why don't we talk?" [0:01-0:58]

Former WWE star's last big match in AEW

The former WWE star, Deonna Purrazzo last competed on Collision two weeks ago. Deonna was up against Yuka Sakazaki, Queen Aminata, and Serena Deeb in a four-way match to determine the TBS title challenger for Mercedes Mone.

Purrazzo unfortunately ended up coming short despite being a favorite to win the match. Yuka Sakazaki was the one to win and went on to challenge Mone.

youtube-cover

Overall, The Virtuosa has yet to be in the title picture for quite some time now. Only time will tell what's next for the former WWE star after the subtle tease.

If you use quotes from the first half, please credit 'AEW on X' and give an h/t to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी