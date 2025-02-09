Former WWE star airs frustration once again; teases adding a new member to AEW faction

A former WWE Superstar expressed her frustration regarding her current position in AEW. The star also teased adding a new member to her faction.

The former WWE NXT star, Deonna Purrazzo made her AEW debut in January 2024 and was immediately inserted into a Women's World title feud with Toni Storm. However, after losing her first title match at Revolution 2024, Deonna has yet to be in a major storyline or the title picture for months now.

Deonna recently expressed frustration regarding her booking in AEW as well. Meanwhile, the former NXT star has yet again aired frustration regarding her position in the company right now. In an exclusive backstage promo after Collision last Saturday, Deonna stated that she and her partner, Taya Valkyrie were treated like they don't matter:

"The whole world treated The Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie like we didn't matter. And that's exactly why we made a deal that we would look out for each other. We would treat each other like family because when you mess with family, when you mess with The Vendetta, it comes at a cost. But yeah, no one here in AEW has paid the price yet and I'm sick of it."

Taya Valkyrie interrupted Purrazzo and asked where she had been. The Virtuosa responded saying she has been thinking and teased adding a new member to The Vendetta.

"I've needed time to think, okay? Clearly, something here is not working. There is a piece to this puzzle that's missing and over the last week I think I've figured it out. So, why don't we talk?" [0:01-0:58]

Former WWE star's last big match in AEW

The former WWE star, Deonna Purrazzo last competed on Collision two weeks ago. Deonna was up against Yuka Sakazaki, Queen Aminata, and Serena Deeb in a four-way match to determine the TBS title challenger for Mercedes Mone.

Purrazzo unfortunately ended up coming short despite being a favorite to win the match. Yuka Sakazaki was the one to win and went on to challenge Mone.

Overall, The Virtuosa has yet to be in the title picture for quite some time now. Only time will tell what's next for the former WWE star after the subtle tease.

