Former WWE star appears on Sammy Guevara's vlog; teases massive AEW debut

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano recently made a cameo during AEW star Sammy Guevara's latest vlog.

Gargano had a six-year-long career in WWE, all of which was spent on the black and gold brand. He was a three-time NXT North American Champion and a former Tag Team Champion, making him the first NXT Triple Crown Champion. He didn't renew his WWE contract that expired on December 10, 2021, and subsequently left.

Meanwhile, Guevara and his girlfriend Tay Conti are currently feuding with Kazarian, Dan Lambert, and Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky). The feud is still centered around Sky's TNT Championship.

Guevara's Vlog 373 was shot at the Maryland Championship Wrestling: Baltimore Celebfest 4 convention. Gargano was seen texting someone when Guevara and Conti greeted him. The Spanish God then suggested a bout between him and the former would be a "pretty bada** match."

Gargano then contemplated, saying someone was missing. This was likely an allusion to his wife Candice LeRae for a potential mixed tag team match against Sammy and Tay. Fuego Del Sol then entered the scene and jokingly suggested himself as Johnny's partner.

Gargano was recently mistakenly mentioned on AEW on TV's Twitter as the "joker" opponent of Samoa Joe instead of Johnny Elite. However, a match between him and Guevara or a mixed tag team with LeRea and Conti will be interesting.

Sammy Guevara recently met another former WWE star

A week later, Sammy Guevara attended another wrestling convention, this time in Canada. It was called the Comic-Con Revolution in the Ontario Convention Center on May 21 and 22.

On Twitter, The Spanish God posted some photos from the convention. One of those was his run-in with former WWE Tag Team Champion Road Dogg and his partner Billy Gunn, who is currently his colleague in AEW.

With Guevara meeting these two former WWE stars, it will be interesting to see if they will permanently move to AEW. Although Gargano hasn't announced his wrestling future post-WWE, it would be interesting to see if he ever entertains the possibility of working in Tony Khan's promotion.

