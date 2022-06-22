"The passion was sucked out" - AEW star Athena opens up about her time in WWE

AEW star Athena (f.k.a. Ember Moon) recently shared her thoughts about her time in WWE.

Moon was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for six years, making her debut in 2015. During her time with the company, she won the NXT Women's Championship once. She was released in November 2021, and after several appearances on the independent circuit, she joined AEW in May 2022.

Speaking to Steve Fall of NBC Sports, Athena spoke about how she was losing her passion for wrestling towards the end of her WWE tenure. She stated that after some time with the promotion, things started feeling like a chore instead of being fun.

"Over the course of like six seven years with WWE it became work. When I like left it was like I got to sit at home for three months and just kind of figure out what I wanted to do and I didn’t necessarily know if I wanted to wrestle again it was just like ah okay because I was afraid that I would go like and it would feel like work and so like on some level yeah I feel like the passion was sucked out," Athena said. [H/T SeScoops]

Athena would love to have former WWE Superstar Paige in AEW

During the same interview, the former NXT Women's Champion was asked about her take on Paige joining AEW. The former Divas Champion recently announced her departure from World Wrestling Entertainment and is currently a free agent.

She was full of praise for Paige and stated that any company would be lucky to have her. She also said that it would be great for AEW as it will add to their already stacked women's division.

"She [Paige] is absolutely phenomenal whether she’s going to be a mouthpiece, whether she’s able to get back in the ring. I think her eventually returning to wrestling anywhere would be beneficial to whatever companies snatches her up, but I think AEW will be a smart move again because there’s something to be added to the women’s division."

Athena currently has her sights set on Jade Cargill. It will be interesting to see if she is able to dethrone the TBS Champion in the weeks to come.

