Former WWE star believes 32-year-old performer would finally make his blockbuster return to challenge The Elite in AEW

AEW's ongoing storyline with The Elite is seen by many as one of the hottest storylines in company history. The program has included swerves such as Jack Perry's arrival and Tony Khan's first big bump. A former WWE Superstar has just predicted another big potential shocker for The Elite.

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, and Jack Perry, also billed as The New Elite, have taken control of the faction by firing Kenny Omega in March, while Hangman Page was suspended. The heels continue to run rampant across AEW, and have called out World Champion Swerve Strickland and The Acclaimed ahead of Blood & Guts on July 24. Wrestlers, fans and analysts are speculating on who might make a surprise return for the annual double-ring cage match, including former WWE Superstar Aiden English aka Matthew Rehwoldt.

Speaking on the latest episode of the REBOOKED! podcast, English fantasy-booked Hangman's potential return to confront The Elite. The former Vaudevillain wondered if Hangman vs. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada could be for AEW what Sting vs. Hollywood Hogan was to WCW.

"I think a lot of people [still have this person in the back of their minds], somebody we haven't seen for a while, a real cowboy if there is one... comes back and has a bit of a character change, and comes back to save the day. The question is... and not that everything has to be the same, but what leads to your Sting vs. Hollywood Hogan? Is that Kazuchika Okada and Hangman Page? Is that interesting enough to culminate a lot of this Elite-taking-over kind of story? It could be other people but we haven't heard or seen from Hangman in a while, and that used to be kind of his M.O. as he literally rode the horse for the company," Aiden English said. [From 1:02:16 to 1:03:00]

Hangman has not wrestled since Revolution on March 3, where then-World Champion Samoa Joe retained over Page and current champion Swerve Strickland. The 32-year-old is on hiatus after requesting personal time off.

AEW Collision updated line-up for special episode

All Elite Wrestling will celebrate the 1-year anniversary of Collision on Saturday at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Below is the current line-up:

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will speak

Christian Cage and The Patriarchy host a Father's Day Special segment

TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin (everyone banned from ringside)

No DQ: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

Unified World Trios Champions The Bang Bang Gang vs. The House of Black in non-title action

Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls

Last week's episode saw an abnormal drop in ratings. Collision premiered on Saturday, June 17, from the United Center in Chicago, IL. The episode was headlined by CM Punk, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler defeating Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson.