"That title has gone to s**ts" - Former WWE Superstar blames AEW star Sammy Guevara for ruining the TNT Championship

AEW star Miro recently stated that Sammy Guevara was the one who made the TNT Championship irrelevant when recalling his reign with the said title.

The Redeemer won the championship on the May 12, 2021, edition of Dynamite from Darby Allin. He successfully defended the title against the likes of Lance Archer, Evil Uno, Brian Pillman Jr., Lee Johnson, and Eddie Kingston. During this reign, he adopted the "God's Favorite Champion" nickname.

Miro was recently interviewed by WhatCulture about his TNT Championship run, wherein he praised Darby. He also talked about his title match with Guevara, who ended his 140-day reign and gave his first AEW loss on September 29, 2021, Dynamite.

The Redeemer mentioned that he was a great champion during his reign. However, he feels The Spanish God tarnished the legacy of the championship after winning it from him.

"I don’t even take fault of that but I take fault — I take a fault of maybe being too good of a champion because ever since I lost that title, that title has gone to sh*ts and that’s nothing but to blame Sammy Guevara for that, so he’s got to bear the cross for that," Miro said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Guevara was involved in some of the controversial segments centered around the TNT Championship, especially during his feud with Scorpio Sky. While the Jericho Appreciation Society member isn't the champion anymore, it will be interesting to see if Miro will lock horns with him after his latest comments.

Sammy Guevara seemingly wants to win the AEW Tag Team Championship with Chris Jericho

After losing the right to challenge Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship with a loss at Double or Nothing, Sammy Guevara has moved on. He cemented his heel turn on Dynamite: Road Rager when he joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The Spanish God recently hinted at winning the tag team championship alongside Chris Jericho. Guevara posted a photo of himself as a kid being carried by The Wizard and a photoshopped image of themselves today wearing the titles.

Guevara and Jericho teaming up to win the titles might be a possibility in the future. However, they have a bigger challenge right now as they will be involved in tomorrow's Blood and Guts match.

The Jericho Appreciation Society will face Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz on Dynamite.

