Sammy Guevara potentially teases winning AEW Tag Team Championship with WWE legend

Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara recently shared a throwback picture of himself with former WWE star Chris Jericho. He also teased a potential tag team title run with The Wizard.

The Spanish God recently reunited with his former Inner Circle partner, Chris Jericho. While the former WWE veteran has been embroiled in a massive feud with Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Santana, and the Blackpool Combat Club, Sammy burst onto the scene unexpectedly last week. He helped Jericho win the Hair vs. Hair match against Ortiz.

Taking to Twitter, The Spanish God shared an edited throwback picture of himself and the WWE legend. The top photo showed them holding the AEW World Tag Team Title, with the bottom picture being an old photo of Jericho with a young Sammy Guevara.

Sammy's return to Jericho's side may mark the start of a tag team title run for the duo. Although they have never been AEW World Tag Team Champions, the time may be right for them to get their hands on the gold.

Fans were quite supportive of Sammy Guevara and the WWE legend teaming up

The reunion between The Spanish God and Chris Jericho was met with heavy applause from fans in the arena. As the former disguised himself as Fuego Del Sol, fans were left speechless when the mask came off.

Several fans posted supportive messages under the picture shared by Sammy Guevara.

MF_KiLLtron @TheFarmerJax @Eckenmonster @sammyguevara That would be an amazing feud. The old school wrestlers, tag team purist vs the sports entertainers @Eckenmonster @sammyguevara That would be an amazing feud. The old school wrestlers, tag team purist vs the sports entertainers 👀

However, a few people were not too excited about the tag team title run being teased.

While no concrete plans have been revealed about the duo going forward, it would not be far-fetched to say that The Young Bucks may have new contenders for their titles.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the hints from Sammy Guevara will materialize into reality soon.

