"That opportunity might never come again" - Former WWE star blames Jon Moxley for potentially ruining debuting star's appearance on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Tony Nese has taken to social media to let fans know that Interim World Champion Jon Moxley has let them down following the "Premier Athlete" being jumped on Dynamite.

Nese was making his entrance for a match against an unknown opponent when he and Mark Sterling were jumped from behind by Moxley. The interim World Champion was was hellbent on getting his hands on CM Punk.

While fans were happy to see another altercation between the two top stars, Tony Nese informed the AEW fanbase on Twitter that Jon Moxley attacking him resulted in a surprise debut being scrapped from the show.

"You all would be very disappointed and maybe even outraged if you found out who was supposed to debut against me on Dynamite last night. And now, because of Mox, that opportunity might never come again," wrote @TonyNese.

Nese has a habit of taunting fans and his fellow AEW wrestlers on social media. He even recently joked about taking TV time away from other members of the locker room.

Jon Moxley will face CM Punk next week on AEW Dynamite

In an announcement that took everyone by surprise, it was confirmed that Jon Moxley will face CM Punk for the Undisputed AEW World Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Many expected this match to be the main event of All Out 2022, given the fact that the show will take place in Punk's hometown of Chicago. However, the match will now take place in Cleveland, Ohio, the home state of Moxley.

Punk vs Moxley for the Interim AEW Championship will be NEXT WEEK!!!



The match was made due to AEW President Tony Khan not knowing whether he could keep the two men a part for long enough. He believes he'd rather have the match now than wait, and potentially have Punk and Moxley wrecking the TV shows because they don't like each other.

