Former WWE star breaks character and heaps praise on Adam Copeland (Edge) after his AEW move

On the occasion of his 50th birthday, Adam Copeland (Edge) has received a precious birthday wish from a top AEW heel, who admitted that Copeland has been his inspiration.

The heel in question is former WWE star Swerve Strickland. Throughout his legendary wrestling career, which has spanned over 25 years, Adam "Edge" Copeland has undoubtedly inspired many aspiring wrestlers with his amazing onscreen work. The Rated-R Superstar has created countless moments that will be remembered for years to come as well.

Following his impeccable WWE run that spanned over two decades, Copeland decided to go All Elite and made his surprising AEW debut at the WrestleDream PPV. The Rated-R Superstar made it clear that he wanted to enjoy the last run of his career alongside his best friend, Christian Cage, who is in Tony Khan's promotion.

Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Famer recently celebrated his 50th birthday and received wishes from the entire wrestling community as well. Moreover, top AEW heel and The Mogul Embassy leader Swerve Strickland also broke character to wish Copeland a happy birthday, revealing him to be his inspiration.

Swerve posted a picture of The Rated-R Superstar along with the following caption on his recent Instagram post:

"Huge #happybirthday shoutout to one of my biggest inspirations in wrestling and mentor over the last 3 years, @edgeratedr! Couldn't be happier to have ya on the team 🙏🏾❤️🥳🎂."

Will Adam Copeland (Edge) be the mystery partner for AEW Full Gear?

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage, alongside Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, challenged Sting and Darby Allin, along with a partner of their choosing, for a trios match at Full Gear. Later, Stinger and Darby approached Adam Copeland backstage to try and make him their partner.

However, Copeland seems conflicted, as he is still not ready to fight his best friend, Christian. Nonetheless, the mystery partner is yet to be revealed, and it will most likely be the Rated-R Superstar. However, it remains to be seen if Copeland accepts the proposal for Full Gear.

