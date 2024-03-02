Former WWE star breaks character to send a heartwarming message ahead of Sting’s retirement at AEW Revolution

An AEW star sent a heartfelt message to Sting ahead of his final match at the 2024 Revolution. The star being discussed is Lance Archer.

The Murderhawk Monster is one of the best giants in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Throughout his career, he has wrestled Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, "Hangman" Adam Page, Miro, and many more stars.

The 47-year-old star was also signed to WWE in 2009 and 2010 where he wrestled in ECW.

Lance engaged in a battle of words with the Icon back in 2021 when he interrupted the face-painted duo, complaining about not getting opportunities. He also shared the ring with the former WWE Superstar in November 2023. In this Collision bout, the WCW veteran joined forces with Adam Copeland and Darby Allin to defeat Archer, and the Righteous (Vincent and Dutch).

Recently on Twitter, the Murderhawk Monster revealed sharing the ring with the Vigilante was a big deal for him.

"If you know my story of why I became a fan and ultimately started my own crazy journey in this crazy Biz. Then you know how much @Sting meant to me and how cool this was for me to share a stage and mic with my inspiration as a Man and wrestler! #thankyousting," Lance Archer shared.

Expand Tweet

Sting comments on not having a match with The Undertaker

While speaking with CBS Sports, the Vigilante opened up about not wrestling the Phenom in a dream match everyone always talked about.

"I think if it was done right, it could have been a night, for sure, everyone would remember and never forget. They would be talking about it to this day. But it just was not going to happen. I thought, 'Well, maybe if I get my foot in the door, we'll see what happens.' So I got my foot in the door. We did a WrestleMania with Triple H and then Vince [Vince McMahon] called and said, 'Hey, I want you to have a world title match with Seth. Would you be willing to do that?' 'Yeah, I'd be willing to do that.' Still, in hopes that somehow I could get in there with Taker," Sting said.

At the 2024 Revolution, the Icon will retire from his decorated career and will face The Young Bucks in his final match.

Who do you think will win the bout at Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE