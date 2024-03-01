Sting gives his verdict on WWE dropping the ball with The Undertaker match: “It just was not going to happen”

Sting shed light on a dream match with The Undertaker, which never took place throughout their careers.

In the 1990s, while The Undertaker dominated the WWE locker room, Sting was busy facing WCW's heels. At that time, wrestling fans compared the two legends and their similar aura.

When WWE purchased WCW, fans thought they would finally witness the dream match. However, the Icon refrained from going to the Stamford-based promotion in 2001. In 2014, Sting finally made his WWE debut and was introduced in a program with Triple H at WrestleMania 31. He then feuded with Seth Rollins before announcing his first retirement in 2016.

While speaking with CBS Sports, The Icon stated that a match with the Deadman would be talked to this day. He also claimed that it was just talks and the match never happened.

"I think if it was done right, it could have been a night, for sure, everyone would remember and never forget. They would be talking about it to this day. But it just was not going to happen. I thought, 'Well, maybe if I get my foot in the door, we'll see what happens.' So I got my foot in the door. We did a WrestleMania with Triple H and then Vince [Vince McMahon] called and said, 'Hey, I want you to have a world title match with Seth. Would you be willing to do that?' 'Yeah, I'd be willing to do that.' Still, in hopes that somehow I could get in there with Taker," Sting said. [H/T - CBS Sports]

Sting made his AEW debut in 2020 and will retire at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

The Undertaker feels modern talent isn't innovative

While speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Deadman says he thinks new talent doesn't bring anything new.

"Right now, I feel like there's a lot of guys that are very cookie cutter. They're looking at the formula that they think is gonna lead them to success and they're bringing nothing new to the table. They're staying within the box," The Undertaker said.

The Undertaker's last match was at WrestleMania 36, defeating AJ Styles. He announced his retirement at Survivor Series 2020.

