Many current WWE stars bring "nothing new to the table," The Undertaker says

The Undertaker believes some current WWE Superstars need to be more unique to stand out from the rest of the roster.

Between 1990 and 2020, The Phenom was one of WWE's marquee attractions. After retiring from in-ring competition, he caused controversy by criticizing the current locker room for playing video games. He also implied that his era was better, claiming "men were men" in those days.

On his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker shared another observation about today's on-screen personalities:

"Right now, I feel like there's a lot of guys that are very cookie cutter. They're looking at the formula that they think is gonna lead them to success and they're bringing nothing new to the table. They're staying within the box." [16:48 – 17:04]

Despite retiring, the 58-year-old still works for WWE. He recently flew to Australia to interact with fans at his 1 deadMAN Show speaking events over Elimination Chamber weekend.

The Undertaker names two WWE stars who thought outside the box

It is well known that The Undertaker had a lot of admiration for the late Bray Wyatt. The two men worked together in 2015 at WrestleMania 31. They also shared a memorable moment on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW in 2023.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that Wyatt and The Rock both made a name for themselves after creating their own personas:

"That was what was so great about Bray Wyatt," The Undertaker continued. "He thought outside of the box. Guys like Rock with his promos. It was always never be content and always try and be better, and Rock just took that from the world of sports entertainment into entertainment." [17:04 – 17:33]

In the same podcast episode, the wrestling legend explained why he initially thought The Rock was "dead in the water" in WWE.

Do you agree with The Phenom? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.