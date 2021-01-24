AEW star has interesting reaction to The Undertaker's controversial comments

AEW star Joey Janela just posted an amusing tweet in reaction to WWE legend The Undertaker's controversial comments about today's wrestlers.

While speaking with Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Undertaker talked about missing the locker rooms of the past. He added that the current locker rooms are full of wrestlers playing video games, and he liked the time when "men were men."

"In that era of guys too, men were men. You go into a dressing room today and it's a lot different. I remember walking into my first real dressing room... half of them had knives and guns in their bags. Sh*t got handled then. Now you walk in and there's guys playing video games and f**king making sure they look pretty. It's evolution, I guess. I don't know what it is, but I just like those eras, man. I liked when men were men."

Wrestling Twitter blew up immediately, with several wrestlers reacting to The Undertaker's comments. Now, AEW star Joey Janela has posted an interesting tweet in response to The Undertaker's comments.

At first, it looks like Janela is taking a sarcastic shot at The Undertaker's real-life stable, "Bone Street Krew".

In his tweet, Janela said that he'll buy a PS5 and quickly bury it in the ground to show his allegiance to BSK and other legends of the past.

I’m gonna buy a PlayStation 5, and immediately Bury it in the dirt to show my allegiance to the BSK & Legends of locker room past... — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 23, 2021

Janela further answered a bunch of fan questions in response to his tweet. In one of those responses, he expressed his confusion over fans thinking that he's taking shots at The Undertaker.

Janela explained in the tweet that people that know him are aware that he would rather chug a Jack Daniels instead of playing Call of Duty after a pro-wrestling show. Check out the tweet HERE.

In another response to a fan, Janela dubbed video games as "soft."

Advertisement

The Undertaker's comments have received a mixed response

While a lot of fans and wrestlers weren't happy with The Undertaker's comments about video games, there were many who supported the same on social media.

In Joey Janela's case, it isn't really clear where he stands in regards to The Undertaker's comments. His original tweet does make it look like he is taking a jibe at The Deadman, while his response to the fan tells a different story.

What was your initial reaction to The Undertaker's controversial comments? Do you agree with what The WWE veteran has to say about today's locker rooms?