Former WWE star breaks silence after first AEW appearance in 3 months

A former WWE star broke his silence on Twitter following his first appearance on AEW Rampage in three months.

Lance Archer made a return to All Elite Wrestling on this week's edition of AEW Rampage. Archer was able to showcase his impressive skills in a singles match against Bryce Saturn. He made short work of his opponent with his mentor and WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts by his side.

The recently returned wrestler posted a tweet after his impressive victory after the show and sent a message. The message is cryptic, but it seems to suggest that Lance Archer is ready to take on all comers and make a statement in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"The Chains Have Been Broken. The Bell can’t be UnRung! NOW…. E V E R Y B O D Y D I E S !!!!!!!" Archer tweeted.

The wrestler has had an up-and-down career, with some high-profile victories and a few setbacks. His performance on Rampage suggests that he is still a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling world with his mentor, Jake "The Snake" Roberts by his side. However, there's no clarity on what Lance Archer will accomplish in the coming weeks and months.

AEW star was frustrated with his booking

AEW star Lance Archer recently expressed his frustration on Twitter about his current inactivity in the wrestling world. The MurderHawk Monster has been absent from the active scene for several weeks, with his last appearance back in November 2022.

In a tweet, Archer expressed his anger about not being booked for any event in the past few weeks, revealing that it was not his choice to stay inactive.

"51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!" Lance Archer tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan, gives Lance Archer a sustained run in the coming weeks following his win on Rampage.

