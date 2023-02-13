"NOT by choice!" - AEW star shares a message to express frustration with in-ring absence

An AEW star recently took to Twitter to share a seemingly enraged tweet about his current inactivity.

The star in question, Lance Archer, has been away from the active scene for quite a while now. He was last seen in AEW back in November 2022, where he faced Ricky Starks in a losing effort on Rampage. Apart from his appearances in the Jacksonville-based Promotion, his last wrestling match was in NJPW in December 2022.

The MurderHawk Monster is apparently quite upset with not being booked anywhere in the last few weeks. In a short post on Twitter, he expressed his frustration and revealed that his lack of appearances was not his choice:

"51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!" Lance Archer tweeted.

The AEW star has previously expressed his frustration with the lack of booking for him

Despite Lance Archer's impressive physique and skill, he has appeared increasingly fewer times in Tony Khan's Promotion over the last few months.

In an episode of the Busted Open podcast, the MurderHawk Monster opened up about his exasperation at the few opportunities he got on TV. He made it clear that despite his misgivings, he appreciated the chances provided to him by AEW:

"Everybody lets something out here and there, once in a while. There was a little angst coming out. Like I said in the promo, I come in and kick ass, I don't kiss ass. I do my part. Now it's up to other people...I don't want my frustration to come across as I'm being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could and should be doing. It kind of boils over once in a while. It's not a knock on anyone in particular, it's just the situation at hand," Lance Archer said. (H/T Fightful)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Lance in the coming weeks.

