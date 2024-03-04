Former WWE star breaks silence after heartbreaking loss at AEW Revolution 2024

A former WWE star has reacted to his difficult loss at AEW Revolution 2024.

Swerve Strickland has shown much growth in the ring since signing with AEW. The former NXT North American Champion's character work and wrestling skills have helped him become one of the top stars in the Tony Khan-led company.

After his remarkable performance in the 2023 Continental Classic, it was clear that Swerve Strickland was destined for greatness. Furthermore, he started the year by picking up notable wins. His recent match against "Hangman" Adam Page ended in a draw, resulting in AEW booking both men to compete for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship at Revolution 2024.

During the title match, all three men gave it their all. Strickland came pretty close to emerging victorious on numerous occasions. However, Page ultimately tapped out to Samoa Joe to end the match. The former WWE star was visibly heartbroken due to his shocking defeat.

Following the loss, Swerve Strickland took to social media to post a picture of himself during his entrance. This could indicate that he was not done pursuing the World Title.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship was vacated after Sting's retirement

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the night was Sting's final bout, where he teamed with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks. After a gruesome match, Sting and Allin retained their gold.

At the Revolution media scrum, Tony Khan announced that he was vacating the title and there would be a tournament to crown the new champions.

"Sting and Darby will be the Tag Team Champions coming out of Revolution with Sting retiring. We are going to vacate the AEW [World] Tag Team Championship. So, going forward, there will be a tournament. I'll talk more about that. I have more to reveal, but there will be a lot of exciting tournaments. There will be more than one bracket to fill out in March." [1:07:02 onwards]

Based on his recent performances, Swerve Strickland's future in AEW looks promising.

Do you think Swerve Strickland will be World Champion one day? Sound off in the comments section.

