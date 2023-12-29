Former WWE star breaks silence on unexpected AEW departure

A former WWE Superstar recently took to social media to talk about his unexpected departure from AEW. The star in question is Shawn Spears (FKA Tye Dillinger).

Shawn Spears has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since 2019 and made his debut at the Jacksonville-based company's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, where he competed in the Casino Battle Royale. The 42-year-old, who was a member of The Pinnacle, did not have any notable accomplishments during his tenure in Tony Khan's company and has not been regularly featured on AEW programming.

Spears, in his recent Twitter post, reflected upon his time in the Jacksonville-based company and thanked the staff and talent for the memories. The former WWE superstar further clarified that the decision to leave All Elite Wrestling was a personal choice and in the interest of his family.

"What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories❤ - #10," Shawn Spears wrote

