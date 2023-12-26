Watch: Former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce aka Cassie Lee announces she’s expecting her second baby; reveals gender

Another former WWE couple have announced that they are expecting an addition to the family in 2024.

Cassie Lee, also known as Peyton Royce, is married to AEW's Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger. The couple tied the knot in August 2019, and then welcomed their first child on January 17, 2023, a boy named Austin Jay Arneill. Now, they are expecting a second child in 2024.

Lee and Spears recently took to Instagram during Christmas to announce that they are expecting a son in the year 2024. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion indicated that this may be their last addition as she said their family was complete. The 31-year-old Lee and the 42-year-old Spears used Rascal Flatts' "My Wish" single for their child's gender reveal video.

"2024 our family is complete [baby bottle emoji] [hatching chick emoji] Merry Christmas Eve! [Christmas tree emoji] @theshawnspears," Cassie Lee shared.

Lee and Spears have received congratulatory reactions from WWE stars such as Alexa Bliss, Kayla Braxton, Carmella, and others, including her former tag team partner Jessica McKay, also known as Billie Kay, who also just welcomed a baby.

Former WWE Superstar Billie Kay aka Jessica McKay on Shawn Spears dating her friend

Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger, met Cassie Lee, also known as Peyton Royce, while they were both working for WWE. Jessica McKay, also known as Billie Kay, was also working for the Stamford-based company, teaming up with Lee as The IIconics.

Jessica McKay previously spoke with Chris Van Vliet and revealed that The IIconics were travel partners with Spears. She spoke very highly of the man who was married to her fellow Australian.

"He's an absolutely sweetheart, and absolutely gem in my mind. We used to all travel together, it used to be us three. Same car and everything. He's like my family too. They are just absolutely perfect for each other. I love them both with all my heart. He's just an absolute sweetheart, I can't talk highly enough about him," Billie Kay said.

WWE released The IIconics in April 2021. The two stars then went to Impact/TNA Wrestling as The IInspiration for less than one year and held the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, but requested their releases in April 2022, and have not wrestled together since.

Spears' second WWE run ended in February 2019, and he has been with AEW since May of that year. The veteran talent has only worked a handful of AEW matches in 2023, but he continues to work in the indies. He won the GLCW Heavyweight Championship from Backwoods Brown on December 2nd, just a few months after dropping the WSW World Championship to Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

