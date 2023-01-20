PHOTO: Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee welcome their first child

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears announced that he and his wife Cassie Lee have given birth to their first child.

Cassie Lee formerly known as Peyton Royce, wrestled last at IMPACT Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view back in April where she and her partner Jessie McKay lost the Knockouts Tag Team title match against the then-champion Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood.

Shawn Spears, on the other hand, was last seen on AEW TV on the October 13th Special Canadian edition of Rampage. The Canadian star teamed up with FTR to take on the team of Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona.

After the match, the Perfect Ten addressed the crowd and mentioned why he was away from AEW. He shared the tragic news of his mother's passing. Following the sad news, he revealed that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy.

"On this Mother’s day, she (Shawn's mother) was the very first person to know that I was going to be a father. So the way I see it, there’s a guardian angel looking over my soon to be beautiful baby boy." Shawn Spears said. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Earlier today, Spears took to Twitter to announce the birth of his child. He shared a picture of the newborn holding Cassie Lee's finger. Shawn also mentioned that Austin Jay was born on the 17th of this month.

"Austin Jay 💙 1/17/23," Spears tweeted.

AEW and WWE stars react to Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee's first child

The wrestling world was elated to see the couple give birth to their first child. Several members of the community conveyed their wishes to the Chairman and his wife.

Wrestlers such as Sammy Guevera, his wife Tay Melo, Kofi Kingston, Xia Li, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Indie star Chris Danger congratulated the couple.

Host of Hey EW, RJ City jokingly asked if Jay could not hit the infamous '10' hand sign.

"He couldn't do the 10?," RJ City tweeted.

Austin Gunn also jokingly asked if the kid has a good lock-up hold just like his father.

"how’s his lock-up??" Austin Gunn tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate the couple on becoming parents.

