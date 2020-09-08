Details of how Shawn Spears acted when he started dating Peyton Royce in WWE revealed

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay recently went their own ways when The IIconics were forced to break up thanks to a clause in their match against The Riott Squad. When Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were able to defeat them, The IIconics had to break up much to their dismay. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce faced each other in a match for the first time since breaking up. There, Peyton Royce was the one to come away with the win, but there was no malice in her win, after the match was done, the two Superstars hugged in the middle of the ring.

Now, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Billie Kay has opened up about how Shawn Spears used to act when Peyton Royce started dating him when he was still in WWE.

Billie Kay on how Shawn Spears acted when he was first dating Peyton Royce in WWE

Currently, Shawn Spears is not a part of WWE, as he has left the company to join AEW. In AEW, Spears has been competing and has paired himself with Tully Blanchard.

Billie Kay talked about Shawn Spears when he first started to date Peyton Royce. At this time, Spears was still in WWE. She emphasized that he was a 'sweetheart' and a 'gem'. Kay went on to talk about how the three of them all travelled together in the same car and that she loved both of them a lot.

"He's an absolutely sweetheart, and absolutely gem in my mind. We used to all travel together, it used to be us three. Same car and everything. He's like my family too. They are just absolutely perfect for each other. I love them both with all my heart. He's just an absolute sweetheart, I can't talk highly enough about him."

Now, with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce both solo competitors, it appears that Peyton Royce has got the first win between the two of them. Billie Kay's own run did not start off so well. On last week's WWE RAW, she was thrown by Royce into the platform of RAW Underground, where she was demolished by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Now, she has also lost to Peyton Royce.