Former WWE star announces the arrival of her first child

One former WWE Superstar has received a huge gift for Christmas as she is welcoming the arrival of her first child.

Jessica McKay, formerly known as Billie Kay in WWE and Jessie McKay in Impact Wrestling, has not wrestled since she and Cassie Lee (aka Peyton Royce) failed to capture the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship from Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood at Impact Rebellion on April 23rd, 2022. McKay has never confirmed her husband's identity, but his hand was in the photo that used to announce their pregnancy in June.

McKay took to Instagram today to announce the birth of their first child, a son named Cooper. The 34-year-old revealed that Cooper was actually born on December 20th:

"Cooper [heart emoji] 12/20/2023 So in love with our little Coop," she wrote.

The Australian wrestler-actor has not been signed to a wrestling company since the end of April 2022. Just days after their last match, the tag team formerly known as The IIconics and The IInspiration announced on April 27th of that year that they requested their immediate Impact releases.

Jessica McKay married her longtime boyfriend before starting with WWE

While Jessica McKay has not publicly revealed her husband, she has talked about their very private relationship in a few media interviews following her WWE departure.

The former Billie Kay of WWE spoke with Chris Van Vliet in October 2021 and noted that she and her husband began dating when they were both 19 and that they tied the knot before she moved to America to further her pro wrestling career:

"We have been together since we were 19 and we are 7 years married. We got married before I moved to America. So we literally got back from our honeymoon and I was like, OK bye, then I moved to America. He couldn’t move because he is on his separate work visa, so separate issues with immigration. We were apart for about 4 months before he came over," she said.

The one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion also talked about the decision to keep their relationship private:

"It’s so funny. I would have people that I have worked with and saw every week have no idea that I was married. It’s something that my husband and I decided very quickly that we were going to keep private. He has his own career here, and I didn’t want to put him in the public eye. I was very private, I am private about my family too, I don’t post pictures of my family and I very rarely talk about them on social media. I feel like I am so protective of the people that I love. Let’s be honest, social media is a pain in the arse sometimes, I just want to protect them from that and be their shield. We made that decision and it was for the best, not many people knew [I was married] to be honest," she said.

The WWE NXT Breakout Star of 2016 began focusing on her acting career after leaving Impact. She previously played the role of "Becky" in 2011's Mikey's Extreme Romance, then starred as "Young Angelique" in the historical drama Angelique's Isle in 2018. Two days after her Impact release, she was announced for the role of "Swinger Wife Claire" in The Charisma Killers, an action film released a few months back.

