Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Billie Kay

In one of the most delightful news bits of the day, former WWE Superstar Billie Kay, aka Jessica McKay, revealed that she is expecting her first child in December this year.

Jessica was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years. She started her career on NXT, and after spending a brief time as a singles wrestler on the former Black and Gold brand, Kay joined forces with Peyton Royce. The duo, dubbed The IIconics, were a prominent part of the company's tag team division and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once before getting released from their contracts in 2021.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Jessica shared the exciting pregnancy news, noting that she's expecting to deliver in December 2023. The former Women's Tag Team Champion shared a video in which "Baby Arriving December 2023" was written on a board, and later a sonogram image was placed upon it.

Billie and Peyton joined IMPACT Wrestling after getting released from their WWE contracts. However, their stint with the promotion did not last long, as they requested immediate release in April 2022. The duo have been away from the squared circle ever since.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to Jessica McKay and her family in regard to this wonderful news.

