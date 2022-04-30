Former WWE Superstar Jessie McKay to feature in action film

Former WWE Superstar Jessie McKay (formerly known as Billie Kay) has been cast in the upcoming film, The Charisma Killers.

The film's premise is that a mentor & guide to seven killers discovers he's terminally ill. He provides his pupils with the opportunity to avenge themselves for one night only. The film is written & directed by Michael Matteo Rossi.

He took to Twitter to share the news that Jessie McKay would be joining the cast for the film:

"Great end to the week as @JessicaMcKay has been cast in my feature film The Charisma Killers in the fall, woo!"

During her tenure in WWE, Jessie McKay was known for being a part of The IIconics with Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce). After her release from WWE, she was associated with IMPACT Wrestling. She debuted with Lee (known as the IInspiration) at Bound for Glory 2021, where the duo defeated Decay (Havok & Rosemary) to become the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee announced hiatus from in-ring action

On April 27, Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee announced their decision to take time off from in-ring action and pursue their other interests.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Deonna Purrazzo said it was an honor for her to have shared the locker room with the duo. She added that the three were good friends and was excited for them in their upcoming ventures:

"It has been so great and an honor to share the locker room with Cassie and Jess. To get to know them as performers and also, as real-life people, inside the ring, and outside the ring. I'm good friends with both of them and I'm just excited for them to take the next step into the next phase of their life." (from 2.30 to 2.58)

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions issued a statement expressing their gratitude to Scott D'Amore, Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling, for their opportunities. The duo further stated that they eagerly looked forward to exploring other ventures.

The 32-year-old debuted on NXT as a solo competitor against Becky Lynch in 2015. In addition to WWE and IMPACT Wrestling, McKay was also associated with Pro Wrestling Alliance Australia and Shimmer Women Athletes from 2007 to 2015.

What do you think of Billie McKay's venture into acting? Let us know in the comments below!

