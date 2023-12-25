Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and many other WWE Superstars react as female star reveals she's expecting second baby boy

Several WWE Superstars and other wrestlers have congratulated a female star after she announced that she's expecting her second baby.

Peyton Royce, aka Cassie Le, worked for World Wrestling Entertainment from 2015 to 2021. She was quite over as a tag team act alongside Billie Kay. The duo won the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 in what was the biggest moment of their careers.

Lee was let go in April 2021. She is married to AEW star Shawn Spears, and the couple had a baby boy in January 2023. In a recent Instagram post, Royce revealed that she is expecting another baby boy. Royce and Spears received several congratulatory messages from wrestling personalities in the comment section.

Wrestlers congratulate Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears

Cassie Lee talks about her WWE release

Cassie Lee's release in 2021 left her heartbroken. She made an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet shortly after her release and had the following to say about the same:

“Being let go really broke my heart, and for a long while it kind of took my love. It stole my love of wrestling. And I would love to get that back and not move on with my life with this bitter feeling about wrestling. I still get emotional about it. But I know one day I will get over those circumstances and not let it affect me like it does now.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Lee had a brief stint in IMPACT Wrestling following her release. She recently wrestled a bunch of matches on the independent scene as well.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its hearty congratulations to Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears!

