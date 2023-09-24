Charlotte Flair reacts to Ric Flair's emotional tweet after WWE unexpectedly releases 43-year-old star

Charlotte Flair has responded to Ric Flair's heartfelt note to a recently released WWE Superstar.

Dolph Ziggler was let go by WWE after a 19-year stint. He was one of the best wrestlers in the company over the past two decades and wrestled a long list of big names.

Shortly after Ziggler's WWE release, Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter and wrote a wholesome note addressing him. Flair mentioned that Ziggler wrote him a letter when he was in the hospital years ago. The Nature Boy added that Ziggler will be successful in life following his release. Charlotte Flair noticed her father's emotional letter to Ziggler and responded to it as well.

Ric Flair is just one of several legends who have been impressed with Dolph Ziggler

Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his honest thoughts on Dolph Ziggler on an episode of Busted Open. Here's what he said about the former World Heavyweight Champion:

“Dolph gets paid very, very well to do what he does. And most people be like, ‘He’s never on TV, Bubba. He doesn’t do anything. They job him out, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ He gets paid really, really well because the Dolph Zigglers of the world only come around once in a while. We talk about generational talents. Dolph Ziggler is a generational talent, a guy that can hang out at the bottom, and on any given night, if he wanted to, [he could] shoot right to the top of the ladder.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen what's next for The Showoff following his WWE release. Ziggler would be a great addition to any company that offers him a contract.

