Former WWE star was set to confront MMA legend Junior Dos Santos at AAA event

AEW star and MMA legend Junior Dos Santos reportedly would have faced former WWE and UFC star Cain Velasquez at an AAA event. However, it never happened due to a schedule conflict.

It's nothing new to watch a UFC star fight in a pro wrestling ring. The likes of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Cain Velasquez and many more have wrestled for multiple wrestling promotions in the past. However, it's rare to see two UFC stars go toe-to-toe in a squared circle.

As per a recent report from ESPN's Marc Raimondi, MMA legend Junior Dos Santos was scheduled to confront two-time UFC champion Cain Velasquez after the latter's match at AAA Triplemania Regia.

But Dos Santos had to pull out of the event due to a schedule conflict.

"I had heard this, too. The pitch was to fly dos Santos and Dan Lambert down to Mexico and JDS would have started a storyline in AAA with his old UFC rival Cain Velasquez. Would have been fun, but dos Santos couldn't do it," Raimondi tweeted.

Junior Dos Santos had an impressive AEW Debut

Fans were excited to see MMA legend Junior Dos Santos make his AEW debut on Rampage. Along with his teammates from American Top Team, he fought The Inner Circle led by Chris Jericho.

Santos had some great spots in the match. One such instance was when AEW star Jake Hagger slammed "Cigano" through a table.

Junior Dos Santos and his team won the match that night after an impressive show against The Inner Circle. However, the latter defeated ATT and Men of the Year during a Minneapolis Street Fight match at AEW Full Gear.

It was recently announced that Junior Dos Santos would be stepping into the boxing ring after signing with SJAM Boxing.

Do you think we will see Cain Velasquez vs. Junior Dos Santos in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

