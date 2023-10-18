Former WWE star calls out Dr. Britt Baker for a rematch

Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo have established themselves as excellent wrestlers with passage of time. Baker is currently one of the biggest stars on the AEW roster, while Purrazzo is signed to IMPACT Wrestling. Both of these stars have wrestled multiple times against each other during their time in Ring of Honor.

On X (Twitter) yesterday, ROH had posted an old match between Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo, which took place at the 2017 Survival of the Fittest. Purrazzo retweeted it, saying "Let's do it again," asking for a rematch.

The former AEW Women's Champion replied to her tweet with two words.

"YES PLZ."

When the duo wrestled each other previously, the result was in favour of Deonna Purrazzo each time. So a rematch does look intriguing, to say the least.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. wants Britt Baker to join WWE

Former WWE writer Freddie stated that he wants Britt Baker to go to WWE, and face Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, he said that Britt has every quality in her that will make her a top star.

"I honestly think she would kill in WWE. She's everything that company wants in a wrestler. She is the total package, she has an awesome submission for her finisher, she's really good on the mic, and she can get other people over. She's not the only one looking good out there. I really like Britt Baker. I like Jade, but I don't think she would do as well over there. I think she would get lost in the hype, and it would just be squash matches like those Omos matches. But Britt would be up there with Charlotte Flair, and they would be wrestling back and forth for the World Championship."

The D.M.D.'s reply to Purrazzo has left fans craving for this duo to have one more match.

