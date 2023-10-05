Former writer wants top AEW talent to join WWE; expects to see a first-time-ever match against Charlotte Flair

Former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about the possibility of Britt Baker moving to WWE and facing Charlotte Flair.

The wrestling world has been abuzz after Jade Cargill signed a multi-year deal with WWE. This was soon followed up by Hall of Famer Edge showing up at AEW WrestleDream last weekend. This led to speculations of more stars changing promotions and showing up in opposing brands.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer felt that Britt had every skill to be a top WWE superstar. He mentioned that her body of work not only got her over with the fans, but also her opponents. Freddie felt that the 32-year-old would be feuding with Charlotte Flair for the top prize in the Women's division, if she joined the company.

"I honestly think she would kill in WWE. She's everything that company wants in a wrestler. She is the total package, she has an awesome submission for her finisher, she's really good on the mic, and she can get other people over. She's not the only one looking good out there. I really like Britt Baker. I like Jade but I don't think she would do as well over there. I think she would get lost in the hype, and it would just be squash matches like those Omos matches. But Britt would be up there with Charlotte Flair, and they would be wrestling back and forth for the World Championship." [18:12 - 18:50]

Charlotte Flair will be in a triple threat match at WWE Fastlane

Last week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair got under the skin of Damage CTRL leader Bayley during their singles matchup. Flair taunted The Role Model for being satisfied with carrying around IYO SKY's title. After The Queen won the match, the faction tried to unleash a beatdown on her, but Asuke came out to even the odds.

Bayley, frustrated with the constant taunts and Asuka interference, granted Charlotte a title opportunity at Fastlane, making it a triple threat match with IYO defending the WWE Women's Championship against Asuka and Flair.

