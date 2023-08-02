Former WWE star has a cheeky response to a fan calling him "jobber 4 life"

A former WWE Superstar had a cheeky response to a fan who called him "jobber 4 life" on social media. The star in question is none other than AEW's Shawn Spears.

Despite not being the most prominent name on the AEW roster, Shawn Spears has left a mark during his time with the company. When a fan questioned his position on Twitter, Spears hit back with a witty remark.

He mentioned spending his Tuesday on a luxurious white sand beach and enjoying room service with an Australian lady, referring to his wife Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE.

"I spent my Tuesday on a white sand beach (again) and ate nothing but room service with a hot Australian lady (again) #ChaChing Save and pin this response. Something tells me this is as good as it gets for someone like you," Spears tweeted.

Spears' most recent match in All Elite Wrestling was at Battle of the Belts VII on July 15, 2023. In the bout for the AEW TNT Title, Luchasaurus successfully defended his championship by defeating The Chairman.

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) frustrated with his booking in AEW

AEW veteran Shawn Spears appears discontent with his current standing in the company and has expressed his frustration on Twitter.

Following his latest defeat against Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship, Spears vented his bitterness with a simple tweet.

"Loss after loss…." Spears tweeted.

Initially considered a significant player after joining the promotion in 2019, he gained fame through a memorable feud with current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Later, he became part of The Pinnacle, aligning himself with MJF. But after returning from hiatus in October 2022, he has struggled to find success.

