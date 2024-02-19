Former WWE star on Chris Jericho's iconic move: "I was not selling, that was really how I felt"

A former WWE star elaborated on the effects on his body left by Chris Jericho's iconic submission move. The star in question is Maven Huffman.

Chris Jericho is undeniably a legend in the wrestling business and has given fans some of the most memorable moments in his entire career. He also had an iconic finisher move called "Walls of Jericho," a different version of his "Liontamer."

Former WWE star Maven Huffman disclosed how much impact Jericho's "Walls" submission has on the body and how it is actually painful. Speaking on his recent YouTube video, Maven revealed:

"I was first put in this move during a championship match after my Royal Rumble episode with Undertaker. I never knew exactly how this move was going to feel. This was one of the moves that during my training and during developmental I just never went into. So when Chris put this move on me that night, it was the first time I had ever been in it."

He further added:

"I remember, during the match, you actually see my face almost give up on life in general. I was not selling that was really how I felt. It was the only time in my life I'd seen the bottom of my shoes from that angle while they were on my feet." (H/T Fightful)

Maven didn't want to take Chris Jericho's move again

While Chris Jericho's "Walls" submission was painful, the earlier version, "Liontamer" that he used in WCW was more devastating to even look at. Maven elaborated on how painful Jericho's "Walls of Jericho" submission really was and how he never wanted to take that again:

"How did it feel? Well, I gotta be honest. Whenever I say something makes me want to give up on life in general, it goes in the 'It hurts a lot' category. It wasn't one of those moves that made me hate the job, but definitely not something I was looking forward to ever taking again." (H/T Fightful)

Meanwhile, Jericho continues to perform on AEW, and in his last major TV match, he surprisingly tapped out to the "Liontamer" submission applied to him by Konosuke Takeshita. Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Ocho.

