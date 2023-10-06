Former WWE star Cinta de Oro retains IOCW title in an epic clash against AEW's Andrade

The 2nd Ciudad Juarez Wrestling Festival ended up being an incredible night of pro wrestling action as Cinta de Oro headlined the show against Andrade El Idolo for the International Open Challenge World Championship (IOCW).

The IOCW title was introduced by the Chief Executive Officer of the brand, Miguel Pérez. The goal of the championship was for it to be defended at wrestling events in Mexico and abroad. The reigning champion Cinta de Oro had a notable spell in WWE as Sin Cara. He arrived at the Plaza Juan Gabriel in Ciudad Juárez on October 5th for a packed wrestling festival that featured a great mix of local and international names.

El Idolo was arguably the most prominent name as he challenged Cinta de Oro for the IOCW Championship. It's interesting to note that Cinta de Oro unveiled a new version of the belt that had previously never been seen at a wrestling event.

His grand entrance was followed by an evenly-contested match against AEW's Andrade. The bout had its fair share of twists, including interferences from Texano Jr. and Cinta de Oro's son.

The championship showdown ended in a non-contest, with de Oro successfully retaining the belt.

Given below are the full results of the 2nd Ciudad Juarez Wrestling Festival headlined by Cinta de Oro vs. Andrade:

El Bendito def, Psicópata

Lucha Frontera Women's Championship: Zafiro def. Sakura to become the new champion

Mexico vs. The World: Lady Apache, Ludark, and Dulce Tormenta def. Natalia Markova, Christi Jaynes, and Miss Kath

Copa Lucha Juárez: Team Juarez def. The Shotas

Lucha Alborde World Championship: Rey Escorpión def. Texano Jr.

Mexico vs. United States: Magno, Cobarde, and Dragón def. Jack Carwheel, Willie Mack, and El Gringo Loco

IOCW Championship - Cinta de Oro retained the title against Andrade (No contest)

