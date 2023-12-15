Former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) announces she will debut for a major international promotion

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana), who is currently signed with AEW, will be making a surprising appearance alongside her client at an international wrestling company outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

CJ Perry (fka Lana) made her AEW debut earlier this year at the All Out PPV in Chicago to confront her husband, Miro. However, she currently shares an estranged onscreen relationship with her husband. Furthermore, Perry selected Andrade El Idolo as her client instead and is currently managing him.

She is also managing the former WWE United States champion in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament. CJ Perry is set to represent her client, Andrade El Idolo, outside AEW as well.

It was previously announced that Andrade will be making his return to the Mexican Lucha Libre promotion, CMLL, this Friday. Meanwhile, CJ Perry (fka Lana) announced that she will also be there to manage Andrade. The official "X" handle of CMLL tweeted the following along with the video:

"The surprises don't stop with @AndradeElIdolo! This Friday, La Sombra will not arrive alone at the Arena México... #CMLL @TheCJPerry."

The former WWE star wants to replace Paul Heyman

Former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently admitted that she wants to be the greatest manager of all time and reach the levels of Paul Heyman rather than a championship win. Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, CJ stated:

"I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time. People often want to be managed by Paul Heyman, because he is the best manager of all time right now, right? I want to take that spot. I want people to be like, 'I want CJ Perry to manage me.' I would rather do that than try to become a champion or fight whatever for championships." (H/T Sportskeeda)

CJ Perry continues to be one of the hottest managers in wrestling, and only time will tell where the story with Andrade El Idolo is heading ahead of her CMLL appearance this Friday.

