Former WWE star claims he's "retired" during AEW Collision

A former WWE personality was involved in a tense face-off on this week's AEW Collision. The star in question, Nigel McGuinness, seemingly claimed to be retired from action, although he did end up trading blows with FTR before the night ended.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a rampage since snapping on and destroying Adam Copeland at Dynasty 2025, after losing their trios title match to The Death Riders. The duo channeled their newfound aggression by attacking Collision announcer Tony Schiavone on the show last month because the latter had criticised their actions. Thankfully, Schiavone's colleague Nigel McGuinness had saved the day for the veteran commentator.

FTR later solidified their heel turn by brutalizing Daniel Garcia, and eventually signing on Stokely Hathaway as their manager. However, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been under The Red Death's crosshairs since. This week on Dynamite, Dax, Cash and Stokely once again confronted Tony Schiavone and warned the latter that they would see him and Nigel McGuinness on Collision the following night.

Harwood battled Garcia in the main event of AEW Collision on May 8. The matchup eventually spilled to the outside and reached the announcer's desk, where Dax the Axe provoked McGuinness by slapping off the Englishman's headset. The former ROH World Champion and ex-WWE commentator tried to maintain his composure, and informed Harwood that he was retired from competition, only to seemingly make a joke at Dax's expense.

However, Harwood violently knocked down McGuinness in response, which prompted the 49-year-old to march down to the ring and take the fight to FTR. Although this caused the match to end in a no-contest, the end of the show saw McGuinness, Garcia and Matt Menard holding the ring and standing tall.

Nigel was last seen in action at ROH Final Battle 2024, where he unsuccessfully challenged Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Title.

