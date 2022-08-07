"They absolutely hate it" - Former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli discloses opponents' reaction to popular move in the ring

Former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli apparently has a move that no one likes being on the receiving end of.

Wrestling fans worldwide were shocked when The Swiss Superman jumped ship to AEW after his WWE exit earlier this year. Castagnoli faced Zack Sabre Jr. upon his debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, ending the bout with a decisive win.

Claudio Castagnoli has a variety of moves in his arsenal. However, The Big Swing has become synonymous with his name since his time in the Stamford-based company. The maneuver has the star holding his opponent's legs while swinging him around in a circular motion.

Despite The Big Swing seemingly looking less painful than most other moves, wrestlers are often unwilling to be its recipient. Castagnoli recently appeared in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight at Starrcast V, where he spoke about how some stars almost refused to be 'swung' by him.

"The longest I've ever swung somebody, the crowd counted to 100. I was made aware from people online that it was actually only 88 revolutions. That's still a lot of rounds. It all depends on the opponent, how hot the crowd is, how tired I am. It doesn't make me dizzy. Just my legs get tired."

He further noted that the move made his opponents dizzy:

"I've heard from many people that it's their least favorite move to take and they absolutely hate it to the point where they almost refuse to take it because it makes them dizzy and they hate. It. I tell them to relax, which I guess is the wrong thing [laughs]." (H/T: Fightful)

The former WWE star is currently involved in a feud against the Jericho Appreciation Society, alongside the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club. Fans will have to wait and see what's next in this storied rivalry.

Claudio Castagnoli recently won his first title after leaving WWE

Claudio Castagnoli's star power has already received a boost as he recently won the ROH World Championship.

The Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view last month featured a stacked match card. Meanwhile, the singles bout between Jonathan Gresham and The Swiss Superman was one of the show's highlights.

In the cliamx of the grueling contest, the former WWE star executed a picture-perfect Ricola Bomb to capture the title from his opponent.

Yesterday at the Battle of the Belts III, Castagnoli pulled off another impressive win over Konosuke Takeshita in the former's first title defense. Given his momentum right now, it will be interesting to see who can possibly step up to challenge the BCC member in the near future.

Who do you think should be the one to dethrone Claudio Castagnoli and win the ROH World Championship? Sound off in the comments below.

