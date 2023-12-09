Former WWE star comments ahead of first-time-ever match with Jon Moxley

A former WWE and current AEW star recently commented on his upcoming match against Jon Moxley next week on Dynamite.

The star in question is Swerve Strickland who is set to take on Jon Moxley in the Continental Classic Tournament's Gold League next week on AEW Dynamite. The things between the two men started to heat up after Moxley took some shots at Strickland in a backstage interview following his victory over Rush.

However, the former WWE NXT North American Champion took to Twitter to send the following message ahead of his clash with Moxley:

Jon Moxley sends a message to former WWE star Swerve Strickland ahead of their clash at AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is set to square off next week on Dynamite against Swerve Strickland in a Continental Classic tournament match. The former three-time AEW World Champion has taken to Twitter to send a warning message to the leader of the Mogul Embassy:

"I got people acting all week like I was supposed to be scared of Rush. Supposed to be scared of this guy. He's a lot of bark. The dude's been barking at me my entire life. But it never turns out that they have much bite. Was it a hard match? Yeah. Hell, yeah. Will next week against Swerve be a hard match? Yeah. Hell, yeah. But as they say, it is a shame for the helmsman to be surprised when the wind is unfavorable. This is the Continental classic, baby. It's supposed to be hard. Swerve Strickland's got a lot of Buzz. Buzz is cheap. Being at the top of this sport and staying there is another thing entirely. And it's very, very costly. And for a guy like you, in your position, it's right about.... now, when you realize it's a price you're not willing to pay. Are you going to be the guy that takes me out? Whatever will be, will be. Next week, Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and the ghosts and the demons that always chase me to the ring. This is going to be something you've never attempted to do before. And it's going to be a long night. So I suggest you pack a lunch," Moxley said.

Who is your pick to win the match between Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley next week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below.