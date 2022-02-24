"It's going to be very weird"- Former WWE star comments on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes leaving AEW came as a major shock to many people. Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently weighed in on the situation by stating that it would be weird not to have the American Nightmare around.

Rhodes worked for six weeks as a free agent. However, the three-time TNT Champion could not agree on a contract extension with Tony Khan. According to reports, Cody wanted more money than the Jaguars boss was willing to part with.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Matt Hardy said that while Cody is one of the forefathers of All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see how things pan out moving forward.

"Cody's obviously one of the forefathers: him, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. They were kind of the guys that were leading the charge as far as creating AEW and they got with Tony Khan and he made things happen and made AEW a reality. It's going to be really interesting and I wish Cody the best in whatever he ends up doing, but it's going to be very weird not having him around in AEW. I'm sure whatever he ends up doing, he'll kill it and be great at it," Hardy said.

AEW star Matt Hardy says anything can happen in wrestling

Matt Hardy continued, stating that he's at a point where anything can happen. He concluded that pro wrestlers control their destiny, and nothing in the industry should surprise anyone.

“I'm at that point now where anything can happen. It's pro wrestling and we kind of control our own destinies. Don't ever be surprised because anything can happen in this wild industry," Hardy said.

Few would have expected the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole to join All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Other big names like Keith Lee, Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo jumped ship.

Matt Hardy is a legendary figure when it comes to tag team wrestling, especially his TLC matches involving the Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian. Since Jeff Hardy left WWE, speculations of a Hardy Boyz reunion have made the rounds.

