Former WWE star who has been compared to The Rock breaks silence after AEW return

The Rock is one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers on the planet, and many performers aspire to be like him. Former WWE star EJ Nduka, who has been compared to The Great One in the past, recently reacted to his AEW return.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry before transitioning to Hollywood. Although he hasn't wrestled in years, his appearances on WWE TV often garner positive reactions from fans.

Up-and-coming AEW star EJ Nduka recently returned to the company as he wrestled on last week's Collision. Following the show, The Judge broke his silence and made it clear that he was here to stay and was destined to have a great future ahead.

"We just getting started. 👨🏾‍⚖️ #AEWCollision," wrote Nduka.

Expand Tweet

EJ Nduka revealed who compared him to The Rock

EJ Nduka was signed to WWE between 2019 and 2021, working on NXT. He had a brief stint in MLW following his departure before signing with AEW in June 2023.

In an interview with Fightful, The Judge recalled his conversation with former NXT head booker Triple H, where The Game compared him to The Rock.

"I'm chopping it up with H, and he said, 'You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].' I'm having the conversation, and I'm just enamored being able to talk to Triple H because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big. Midway through the conversation, it clicked with me, 'He said DJ; he's talking about Dwayne.'"

Nduka had a big match with one of AEW's top young stars, Konosuke Takeshita, earlier this year on Dark. Last week, he defeated Deonn Rusman in a one-on-one contest. It will be interesting to see if Nduka will kickstart a significant feud on TV in the coming days.