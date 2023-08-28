Former WWE star who has been compared to The Rock teases appearing at AEW All In next year

A former WWE star, who was once being compared to The Rock, recently hinted at a possible appearance at next year's AEW All In. The star in question is none other than EJ Nduka.

AEW held their grand debut in the UK, with the All In pay-per-view taking over Wembley Stadium on August 27. The show featured a stacked card, including MJF vs. Adam Cole, CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe as well as Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, FTR, Sting, and Darby Allin were part of the historic event.

EJ Nduka, who officially joined AEW earlier this year and made his debut in January on Dark, found himself missing from the grand event. Taking to Twitter, he expressed his thoughts on missing the biggest show of the promotion. He stated that he may be there next year.

"Hmm maybe next year," Nduka tweeted.

Following the show, AEW revealed their plans to make a comeback to Wembley in 2024. The date set is August 25, 2024, when the promotion will once again grace the iconic stadium for another edition of the All In.

Only time will tell if Nduka will make good on his tease and appear at All In 2024 in Wembley Stadium.

AEW star EJ Nduka was compared to The Rock by Hall of Famer Triple H

Former WWE star EJ Nduka shared an interesting encounter with Triple H during a commercial shoot.

In an interview with Fightful's Grapsody Reviews, Nduka recounted his conversation with Triple H. He revealed that he received high praise from The Game, who compared him to The Rock.

"I'm chopping it up with H, and he said, 'You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].' I'm having the conversation, and I'm just enamored being able to talk to Triple H because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big. Midway through the conversation, it clicked with me, 'He said DJ; he's talking about Dwayne."

Whether or not AEW star EJ Nduka will be able to live up to the expectations and match some of the achievements of The Rock remains to be seen.

