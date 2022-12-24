34-year-old star apparently reminds Triple H of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Every talent would love to get into Triple H's good books, as he is arguably the most powerful man in WWE. Former NXT star EJ Nduka recently opened up about the praise he received from the new WWE boss and how he reminded him of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

EJ Nduka joined WWE in 2018 after a successful bodybuilding career and spent three years in the developmental system before his release in May 2021. Despite being a highly-rated prospect, Nduka didn't wrestle a single televised match for NXT and only competed at house shows.

The 34-year-old star, however, managed to impress several top officials during his brief time in NXT. Nduka recalled being part of a commercial shoot at the WWE Performance Center with Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and many other executives in attendance.

During the commercial's filming, Triple H approached EJ Nduka to compliment the rookie on his development as a performer. As revealed by Nduka on Fightful's Grapsody Reviews, the WWE Hall of Famer likened Nduka to The Rock:

"I'm chopping it up with H, and he said, 'You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].' I'm having the conversation, and I'm just enamored being able to talk to H because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big. Midway through the conversation, it clicked with me, 'He said DJ; he's talking about Dwayne.'" H/t Fightful

What did Triple H see in EJ Nduka that reminded him of The Rock?

Dwayne Johnson's exploits in Hollywood after leaving WWE would make almost every pro wrestler envious. However, The Great One had to work tremendously hard for his success, both as a movie star and wrestler for WWE.

The Rock's work ethic is second to none, and Triple H was aware of it as they worked together in WWE for many years.

EJ Nduka might not have made it past the WWE PC, but people around him widely acknowledged his efforts to improve. Nduka was seen as "the hardest worker in the room," a label that has often been used to describe The Rock. Nduka's professionalism in NXT caught the attention of the trainers, as HHH was also impressed by his dedication to wrestling:

"He goes, 'The moniker he has, the hardest worker in the room, I always hear that when your name gets brought up. I have no doubt that you're one of the hardest workers in the group.' That kind of made me feel good because you don't get a lot of acknowledgment, especially when you're a recruit."

Triple H's words of praise boosted EJ Nduka's morale as he got more condident about his chances of making it big in WWE.

Since his WWE exit, Nduka has done really well for himself in Major League Wrestling (MLW). Fans should certainly not rule out the possibility of his future return to the Triple H-led company.

