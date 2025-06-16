Former WWE star confirms she's open to returning to AEW after more than 2 years

An ex-WWE name is willing to return to AEW after a long period. The 28-year-old star Steph De Lander has been one of the most charismatic stars in the business and has become one of the key characters TNA has to offer. Before becoming a TNA star, she wrestled in WWE as Persia Pirotta at NXT 2.0 in 2021 and 2022.
After being released from WWE, Steph De Lander then made her TNA debut. The Deathmatch Queen unfortunately injured her neck in late 2024 and returned to the company in 2025. She is currently paired with her fiance Mance Warner, who recently made his TNA debut.
Steph wrestled on AEW Dark in February 2023 against Marina Shafir and also wrestled in another Tony Khan company, ROH, where she took on Willow Nightingale two months later. When talking about her time in the company recently, she said that she would go back to the promotion as she was willing to go anywhere where her journey took her and where the money offered was right for her.
"I wrestled in AEW not once but twice - well, technically once on AEW Dark and the second time was Ring of Honor, which is, I guess, same s*** but different s***. I had a good experience. Would I go back? Yeah, maybe. Like, I would go anywhere. I wouldn’t say just anywhere, but wherever my journey leads me and wherever the money takes me is where I’ll be," she said. [H/T - Ringside News]
Steph De Lander talks about finding revelations after leaving WWE
The Deathmatch Queen worked as Persia Pirotta in the global sports entertainment juggernaut and was released in a few months.
While speaking with WrestleZone, Steph said she learned, from her brief stint in WWE, what sells and what does not sell in the pro wrestling industry.
"I think I learned from that, which I kind of already knew, but I think that experience really solidified for me that sex sells, and if that’s an element that you have as part of your character, it’s a great way to get views," she stated.
It will be interesting to see what is next for The Deathmatch Queen.