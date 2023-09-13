"I think that experience really solidified for me that s*x sells" - Ex-WWE female star opens up on her character in NXT

WWE has released quite a number of stars over the past few years who have gone on to find themselves outside of the promotion. Steph De Lander - fka Persia Pirotta - recently opened up about finding herself outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

Since leaving WWE, De Lander has reinvented herself and even made an appearance on AEW DARK. She quickly aligned herself with Matt Cardona, and the two formed an unlikely yet popular duo on the Independent Circuit.

During an interview with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard, Steph DeLander revealed how she

“I think I learned from that, which I kind of already knew, but I think that experience really solidified for me that s*x sells, and if that’s an element that you have as part of your character, it’s a great way to get views." (H/T: Fightful).

DeLander also noted that focusing on s*x appeal has even drawn the attention of fans who are upset about it and ultimately just draws more eyes to her work. A fan notably posted how they believe that WWE "dropped the ball" with Steph DeLander, which resulted in the star agreeing with the notion.

Missed out on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Steph DeLander claims WWE didn't capture any elements of her personality in her character

Since DeLander's WWE departure, fans have noted how many more opportunities she's received. According to the star herself, she even makes far more money on the Independent Circuit than she did in the Stamford-based promotion.

During the same interview, Steph DeLander revealed that the Persia Pirotta character was manufactured by the promotion.

“None of it was me. Especially at that time, pretty much all of our lines were written word-for-word for us, and there wasn’t much…I mean, when you’re a low-level character on NXT, you don’t have creative control. That’s silly to think that you would. I wouldn’t say any of that was me. I would say the parts of it that were me were pushing the limits." (H/T: Fightful).

Additionally, DeLander noted that she wanted to do more ridiculous, over-the-top things, and when the promotion allowed it to happen, she could be herself. Only time will tell if she makes it big in the Indies or if she settles down in another major promotion.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.