26-year-old female former WWE Superstar says she has been making more money since her release

A former WWE Superstar, who was released last year, has recently taken to social media to make an admission. Steph De Lander, formerly known as Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT, has admitted that she has made a lot more money since leaving the company.

The wrestler has not only been on a hot streak in the indies with Matt Cardona, but she has also been quite successful in her post-WWE wrestling ventures.

Taking up the name Steph De Lander since her release, she has made her impact felt in her post-NXT career, wrestling in companies like IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, and Ring of Honor. Her alignment with Matt Cardona has seen her stock raised quite a bit.

In a tweet, she said that she was making a lot more money by herself as an indies star in the last 12 months than she had been making during her time with NXT.

"I made more money in the last 12 months on my own, than I did during the year I was with WWE."

Former WWE star Steph De Lander spoke about teaming up with Matt Cardona

In a recent interview, De Lander spoke about how Matt Cardona approached her and asked her to team up with him. She accepted it as it was quite a big opportunity. The former NXT star was worried at first when approached by him but was relieved when she realized why he had approached her.

“During the tour, he came up to me & said he had a question for me. Instantly the anxiety in my hand had me thinking ‘What have I done, this is bad.’ But then he asked how I felt about teaming with him on the indies & being his ‘heater.’ In my head, I thought 'Wow, this is a huge opportunity. Surely this can’t be real,'" said De Lander.

STEPH DE LANDER @stephdelander @Tussle_MANIA We were great by ourselves… but together we are unstoppable. The two best on the indies, and it ain’t even up for debate We were great by ourselves… but together we are unstoppable. The two best on the indies, and it ain’t even up for debate 💯 @Tussle_MANIA https://t.co/0cF1bmd0H7

The stars have been doing well together and have attracted the attention of the hardcore wrestling fanbase.

What do you think of Steph De Lander making more money outside her old company? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

