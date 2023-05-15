"Surely this can't be real" - Released WWE Superstar was in disbelief when given a "huge opportunity" to work with Matt Cardona

Released WWE Superstar Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) recently discussed how her pairing with Matt Cardona came to be on the independent scene.

Ever since his departure from WWE in April 2020, Matt Cardona has been tearing it up on the indies. While he was previously paired with his wife, Chelsea Green, he had to find someone else to be his "heater" once Green signed with WWE. The person he chose for the role was Steph De Lander.

During a recent interview with Pario Magazine, Steph De Lander revealed how Cardona approached her and asked her to team up with him, which she accepted considering the huge opportunity.

“During the tour, he came up to me & said he had a question for me. Instantly the anxiety in my hand had me thinking ‘What have I done, this is bad.’ But then he asked how I felt about teaming with him on the indies & being his ‘heater.’ In my head, I thought 'Wow, this is a huge opportunity. Surely this can’t be real,'" said De Lander.

The Impact Wrestling star continued:

“I was meant to stay in Australia a few extra days to spend time with my family but there was a GCW that weekend so I thought about it and knew I’ve got to go… This year especially is about my career because I took 6 months off after being released, so now I really have to make that decision & really get the ball rolling.” [H/T eWrestlingNews.com]

Steph De Lander's creative spark has returned since teaming with Matt Cardona

During the same interview with Pario Magazine, De Lander stated that she has been beaming with a bunch of ideas ever since she teamed with Cardona. It seems as if she has found her creative spark.

“The handcuffs are off now. If we have a promo idea we call our video guy & do it. We have a bunch of ideas coming up & I’m so excited for some of the sh*t that we’re going to do.” [H/T eWrestlingNews.com]

The pair of De Lander and Matt Cardona have been dominating the Indies ever since they got together, and it will be interesting to see what they do next.

What do you make of Steph De Lander's partnership with Matt Cardona? Sound off in the comments section.

