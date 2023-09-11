Released Superstar admits WWE dropped the ball on her

Former WWE Superstar Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) spoke up on her release from the Stamford-based promotion.

The Australian wrestler started her career going around the independent circuit, before eventually landing in NXT in 2021. She started by teaming up with Indi Hartwell, and stayed with the promotion until her release in 2022. She then floated across promotions, even briefly competing in AEW in a singles match against Marina Shafir on Dark.

On Twitter, Steph De Lander reacted to a tweet posted by a fan. The fan claimed that WWE had dropped the ball on her and she agreed with them. She spent roughly a year with the promotion, but only went as far as challenging for the NXT Women's Tag Team titles.

"Yes they did"

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona reveals he almost broke up with tag team partner Steph De Lander

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) and Steph De Lander have been in an alliance with one another for some time now. On some occasions, the pair have competed alongside each other in mixed tag team action.

A few weeks ago the pair appeared on GCW Homecoming Weekend 2023 - Day 1, and took on Maki Itoh and Nick Gage in mixed tag team action, in what was a gruesome match that caught the attention of Cardona's wife, WWE superstar, Chelsea Green.

Both have hit the independent circuit and currently compete on several promotions, such as GCW, and DDT Pro-Wrestling. Back in May, Cardona expressed on Twitter how he and De Lander almost broke up as a team due to her behavior around that time.

"It’s true. I thought we were gonna break up." Cardona's response to De Lander

Despite not being with a major promotion anymore, it doesn't seem as if Steph De Lander has gotten the short end of the stick, as she is rocking the independent circuit and giving her all, in all her matches.

