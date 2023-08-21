Chelsea Green reacts to disturbing NSFW pictures of Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander

Chelsea Green has reacted to a bunch of disturbing pictures of Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander from their recent tag team match.

At GCW Homecoming Weekend 2023 - Day 1, Matt Cardona teamed up with Steph De Lander, and the duo wrestled Maki Itoh and Nick Gage. In the end, Itoh and Gage picked up a huge victory over Cardona and De Lander.

At one point during the match, Gage and Itoh got hold of their opponents and used pizza cutters on their foreheads in a disturbing visual. The extremely NSFW pictures of the sequence were shared on Twitter, and Chelsea Green stumbled upon them soon after.

Here's how Green reacted to the pictures:

Chelsea Green gave Matt Cardona her permission to align with Steph De Lander

Matt Cardona has been teaming up with Steph De Lander on the independent scene for quite some time now.

During his appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Matt Cardona revealed that he got Green's permission before approaching De Lander for a possible alliance.

"I saw Steph De Lander and said, 'Holy sh*t.' This girl is 6 ft tall, she can kick my fu*king a**, she's got piercings all over her face, so I'm like, 'Hey, Chelsea, do you mind if I ask this girl if she wants to be my heater?' Once she said yes, when Chelsea gave me the green light, I brought it up to Steph, and then we did Australia, she came and helped me and Brian Myers. We did GCW, we just did the ECW Arena, and we've got more bookings coming up, so we're going to run with that for a while," he added. [H/T Fightful]

The sequence involving De Lander and Matt Cardona received massive backlash on Twitter. A lot of fans weren't happy with the disturbing nature of the sequence, while others seemed okay with it.

