"I thought we were gonna break up" - Matt Cardona sends an interesting message to female superstar and it's not Chelsea Green

Matt Cardona recently took to social media to send out an interesting message aimed at his on-screen ally, Steph De Lander.

Cardona is currently married to WWE star Chelsea Green, with whom he had formed an alliance previously on WWE television. However, following Green's departure from the independent circuit, Cardona decided to form an alliance with De Lander instead.

Taking to Twitter, De Lander sent out a tweet stating that she had been insufferable throughout last week but has now decided to be in a good mood. In reaction to this, Cardona tweeted out an interesting message, one that definitely caught the attention of many fans on Twitter.

"It’s true. I thought we were gonna break up." Cardona's response to De Lander

Matt Cardona revealed the conditions that could bring him back to WWE

Matt Cardona recently revealed the conditions that must be fulfilled in order for him to return to WWE.

Back in 2020, WWE released a host of superstars due to budget cuts, including Cardona, who was previously known as Zack Ryder.

Speaking in a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', the former Intercontinental Champion revealed that WWE would also have to re-hire Steph De Lander if they were to bring Cardona back. He said:

"[When are you redebuting with WWE?] The two Cs have to be right. The cash and creative. [Is there an amount of cash that can make the creative not matter as much?] Not for me. Not for me. And she [De Lander] needs to come along,"

De Lander is also a former WWE star. She competed under the NXT brand and was known as Persia Pirotta.

Regardless, the Cardona-De Lander duo has been killing it on the independent circuit. Cardona has also won titles across numerous promotions and has termed himself "Indy God".

