"We need to SHOW THE WORLD what we already know" - Former WWE star dares Keith Lee to face him in a blockbuster dream match

AEW star Keith Lee has turned a lot of heads since arriving in the company. One man who wants to step into the ring with the Limitless One is the "Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer.

Keith Lee is currently undefeated in singles competition so far in his AEW career, with a total of six wins under his belt. However, Archer has been in and around the World Heavyweight and TNT Championship picture on multiple occasions in his AEW run.

After locking eyes during the recent "Casino Battle Royale," this has lit a fire under Archer, who took to Twitter to express his desire to face Keith Lee in an AEW ring. In his tweet, Archer referenced the multiple times that he and Lee have faced each other in the past, particularly the wars they had in Lee's home state of Texas:

"We've done it many times before In TX! @RealKeithLee We need to SHOW THE WORLD what we already know! @AEW @AEWonTV May not be ready tho!" says Lance Archer.

Archer and Lee faced each other several times between 2015 and 2017. One of the matches was for Pro Wrestling NOAH's GHC Tag Team Championships. During this time, Archer teamed up with Davey Boy Smith Jr., while Lee teamed up with Shane Taylor.

A match between the two would be one of the beefiest contests that AEW could book at the time of writing. No doubt fans will be drooling at the thought of Lee vs. Archer.

Keith Lee recently challenged for his first championship in AEW

After falling short in the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match in March, Keith Lee finally got an opportunity to capture gold in AEW.

Alongside Swerve Strickland as "Swerve in our Glory," the two men were involved in a triple threat tag team match at Double or Nothing. They faced off against Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks of Team Taz and the Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

The match was a wild affair with all three teams having moments of brilliance where they were certain to win.

Unfortunately for Lee, Jurassic Express retained their titles, meaning he will have to continue searching for his first taste of gold in All Elite Wrestling. More recently, he would comment on what fans considered a shocking betrayal during the Interim Championship "Casino Battle Royal".

