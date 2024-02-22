Former WWE star declares himself as the "new face" of AEW

A former WWE star who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling recently made a bold claim.

The name in question is none other than Swerve Strickland. He is one of the fastest-rising stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Strickland signed with the company in 2022 after his release from WWE in 2021. The 33-year-old is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with Keith Lee. However, he has established himself as a top singles competitor during his ongoing feud against Adam Page.

Swerve Strickland is set to compete in a three-way match for the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe and Adam Page at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. On Twitter, Strickland declared himself as the new face of TNT and TBS, the networks that air All Elite Wrestling's weekly TV shows, Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

"The New face of TBS/ TNT" he wrote.

AEW star Swerve Strickland was mad after his WWE release

Swerve Strickland has become a massive name in the world of professional wrestling ever since his unfortunate release from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021.

He had a great run in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, where he held the NXT North American Title. However, Strickland was released shortly after his main roster debut.

The former Hit Row member debuted in the Tony Khan-led company at the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view. On the Smooth Vega podcast, Strickland spoke about his release from WWE:

"The day I got let go, I was angry as hell. It was like, 'No, I'm mad,' and it's a chip on your shoulder mentality. Like, good luck finding another me. They're going to make money with or without me. That's cool, but they're not going to have another me ever again, and that's what I kind of want to create and build with AEW."

Strickland also discussed his current run in All Elite Wrestling:

"AEW is going to be able to flourish and reap the fruits of my labor. As we have a Swerve, that's something nobody else in the industry can say that." [H/T Drainmaker on Twitter/X]

It will be interesting to see if Swerve Strickland can capture his first World Title in the Tony Khan-led company on March 3, 2024.

Do you want to see Swerve Strickland dethrone Samoa Joe at Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

