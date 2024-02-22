Top AEW star confesses he still talks to Paul Heyman

AEW stars have received criticism in the past for allegedly not listening to the advice of veterans and legends of the business. However, top star Swerve Strickland recently revealed that he still speaks with WWE's Paul Heyman.

Swerve Strickland is one of the hottest stars in All Elite Wrestling at the moment. The 33-year-old is in the midst of an intense rivalry with 'Hangman' Adam Page and is set to challenge for the AEW World Championship at Revolution on March 3.

On a recent edition of his Swerve City Podcast, the former WWE Superstar was asked by McKenzie Mitchell whether his infamous Texas Deathmatch with Hangman Page at Full Gear 2023 boosted his profile. In explaining his methods and character choices, Swerve admitted that he talks to the legendary Paul Heyman on occasion:

"Little do people know, I still talk to Paul Heyman," Strickland said. "Just on a mentorship type state. I go to him for advice on, like my promos and my segments that like ... when I was doing the home invasion segments and all this stuff, I was like, 'how did this make you feel?' I would get reception back from him." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Strickland took his feud with Hangman to another level last October when he broke into the former AEW World Champion's house and threatened his newborn son, which led to the now-iconic Texas Deathmatch.

AEW's Swerve Strickland claims he will not be denied

Swerve Strickland has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last year, with many fans now firmly behind him as he challenges for Samoa Joe's World Championship.

The 33-year-old was formerly signed with WWE, where he performed as part of the cruiserweight division on 205 Live for more than a year. In a recent tweet, Swerve reflected on his journey from 205 Live to the main event of AEW Revolution, claiming that he will not be denied:

"From the 205, to the World Title" A goal without a plan is just a wish...Persistence is key...I will not be denied..." wrote Strickland.

Swerve will battle his archrival, Hangman Page, and Samoa Joe in a three-way match for the latter's World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3.

